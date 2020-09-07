Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) versus Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Financial Analysis

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) and Puxin (NYSE:NEW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Sunlands Online Education Group has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.7% of Sunlands Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Puxin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sunlands Online Education Group and Puxin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Puxin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Sunlands Online Education Group and Puxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Online Education Group -21.40% N/A -11.94% Puxin -2.62% -4.46% -0.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunlands Online Education Group and Puxin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Online Education Group $315.13 million 0.61 -$56.71 million N/A N/A Puxin $445.86 million 1.92 -$74.48 million N/A N/A

Sunlands Online Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Puxin.

Summary

Puxin beats Sunlands Online Education Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlands Online Education Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

