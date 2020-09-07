Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNSS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,127,038 shares in the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 134,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,254,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

