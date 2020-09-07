Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

STRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Sidoti raised Strategic Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Strategic Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.50.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $94.89 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $92.45 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.14.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $45,202.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

