Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SREDF remained flat at $$5.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. Storebrand ASA has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services for private individuals, companies, municipalities, and public sector in Norway and Sweden. It operates through Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other segments. The Savings segment offers pension saving products, including retirement, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products for private individuals.

