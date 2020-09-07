Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SREDF remained flat at $$5.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. Storebrand ASA has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.
Storebrand ASA Company Profile
