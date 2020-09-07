Stifel Nicolaus Trims Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Target Price to $5.00

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amarin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Get Amarin alerts:

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 2.65. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 54.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 41.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,116,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,092 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,186,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 576,799 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,403,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 531,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amarin by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,361,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 393,492 shares during the period. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.