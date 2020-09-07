Stifel Financial Corp Sells 53,232 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,232 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Paypal worth $330,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 7.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

In other Paypal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $13.15 on Monday, hitting $191.84. 17,034,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,669. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

