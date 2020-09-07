Stifel Financial Corp Sells 20,552 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,043,206 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,552 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of TJX Companies worth $153,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,807,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,747. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.81, a PEG ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

