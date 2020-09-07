Stifel Financial Corp Sells 185,646 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,580,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,646 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $332,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 127,087 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after buying an additional 205,759 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 119,842 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.56. 14,064,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,121,367. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01.

