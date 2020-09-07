Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Danaher worth $162,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.58. 3,720,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,104. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $210.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.51 and a 200 day moving average of $169.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

