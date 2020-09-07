Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,732,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223,729 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $148,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 312.3% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 65,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 49,490 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 129,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 31,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.37. 670,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,828. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

