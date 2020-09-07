Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,594,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86,235 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $310,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after purchasing an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.83. 11,327,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,018,306. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

