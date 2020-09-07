Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 90,862 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,862 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.36% of General Dynamics worth $152,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Shares of GD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.