Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 77,541 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,541 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.33% of Automatic Data Processing worth $210,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after purchasing an additional 855,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,238,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,894,000 after purchasing an additional 608,417 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,070. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.