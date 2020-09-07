Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 144,113 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,204,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $202,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 19,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. DZ Bank lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

MDT traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.74. 5,813,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,537. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.93. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

