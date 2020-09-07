Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,608,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,374,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.24% of Raytheon Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,785,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,639. The company has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

