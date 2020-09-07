Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 279,265 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of AT&T worth $205,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in AT&T by 23.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE T traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.42. 44,835,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,932,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.