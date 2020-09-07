Stifel Financial Corp Has $383.01 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,331 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.29% of Costco Wholesale worth $383,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, reaching $346.57. 2,557,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,279. The company has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.45 and a 200-day moving average of $312.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $363.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.42.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.