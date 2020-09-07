Stifel Financial Corp Has $238.97 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,281 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.28% of Starbucks worth $238,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,099 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $174,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,349,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,124. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,807,969. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.