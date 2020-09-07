Stifel Financial Corp Has $224.70 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,617 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of salesforce.com worth $224,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at $16,803,492.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,041 shares of company stock worth $158,367,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cfra upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $10.31 on Monday, hitting $254.70. 14,374,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,424,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.