Stifel Financial Corp Has $177.68 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,217 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of United Parcel Service worth $177,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,873. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $166.20. The company has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

