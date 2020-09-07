Stifel Financial Corp Has $159.30 Million Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $159,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after buying an additional 688,659 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after buying an additional 1,419,618 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,180,000 after purchasing an additional 593,974 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,136,000 after purchasing an additional 98,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,485 shares of company stock worth $68,157,591. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.22. 1,567,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,262. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $224.23.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.60%.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.52.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.