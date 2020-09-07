Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 138,783 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $247,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 18.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its stake in 3M by 20.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in 3M by 15.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in 3M by 875.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 552,603 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in 3M by 7.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,483 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $165.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.06. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

