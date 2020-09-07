Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,774 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $131,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $45,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $50,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.7% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.64. 11,567,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,758,881. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.