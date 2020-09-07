Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 15,441 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $187,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $8.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $335.01. 6,571,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.82. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.