Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.50.

SBUX opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,807,969. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,637,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after buying an additional 1,195,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

