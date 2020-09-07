Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Holdings Increased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 231,975 shares during the quarter. Star Bulk Carriers accounts for approximately 0.5% of Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 5.31% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $33,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBLK. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $152,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 21.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 17.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 147,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBLK. BidaskClub downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.68. 374,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $641.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $146.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

