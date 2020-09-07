Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,032 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,551,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,150,000 after acquiring an additional 77,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,326,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,670,000 after acquiring an additional 442,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,139,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,971,000 after acquiring an additional 333,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,262 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.81.

NYSE SWK traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.90. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

