Springowl Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS)

Springowl Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV accounts for approximately 2.8% of Springowl Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Springowl Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter.

VLRS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.26. 401,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.80 million, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 2.53.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

