SpreadCoin (SPR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. SpreadCoin has a market cap of $10,241.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SpreadCoin has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpreadCoin Profile

SpreadCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin . The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

SpreadCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpreadCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

