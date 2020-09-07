Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.88.

SPWH opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $585.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

