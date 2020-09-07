Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $200.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.55. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.54.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,006,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,907,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 18,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total value of $3,352,032.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,309,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,825 shares of company stock valued at $16,817,730. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Splunk by 181.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 79.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

