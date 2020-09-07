Spendcoin Achieves Market Cap of $6.90 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $582,308.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00120277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00044046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.01698697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00213468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00169710 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,120,346 tokens. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.