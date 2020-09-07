Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Achieves Market Cap of $935,502.02

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $935,502.02 and $2.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00045298 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.43 or 0.05115212 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00035062 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052779 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

