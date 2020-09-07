SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,939 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $16,952,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,567,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,758,881. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

