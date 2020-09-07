Sparkpoint (SRK) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $6.17 million and $522,555.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. During the last week, Sparkpoint has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00118804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.01708630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00211123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00168666 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,421,653,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,773,001,767 tokens. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem . Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

