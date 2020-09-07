Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) versus Biostage (NASDAQ:BSTG) Critical Comparison

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Soliton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Soliton and Biostage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 3 0 3.00 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Soliton presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 176.85%. Given Soliton’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Soliton is more favorable than Biostage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soliton and Biostage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -6.02 Biostage N/A N/A -$8.33 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A -89.57% -78.11% Biostage N/A -929.18% -400.56%

Summary

Soliton beats Biostage on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

