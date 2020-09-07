SolarCoin (SLR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $899.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $899.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges including Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00469870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000407 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,072,778 coins and its circulating supply is 60,771,296 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

