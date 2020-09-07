Social Send Market Cap Reaches $169,901.86 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a market capitalization of $169,901.86 and approximately $461.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023667 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004087 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004247 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000401 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.