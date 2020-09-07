Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

In related news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $25,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at $290,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

