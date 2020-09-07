Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $68.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Smartsheet stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $341,855.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,519 shares in the company, valued at $615,384.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $683,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 21,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,510 shares of company stock worth $18,744,015. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 435.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 39.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

