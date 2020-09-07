Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $53.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $683,850.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,510 shares of company stock worth $18,744,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Smartsheet by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

