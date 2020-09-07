Slack (WORK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Slack (NYSE:WORK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Slack to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Slack stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

In other Slack news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 37,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $1,251,603.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,285.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 6,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $196,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,889,267 shares of company stock worth $61,906,170 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

