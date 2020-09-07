Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 207.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,139,000 after acquiring an additional 569,090 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,907,000 after acquiring an additional 398,263 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,537,000 after acquiring an additional 398,150 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 537.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 446,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,089,000 after acquiring an additional 376,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,062,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,979,000 after acquiring an additional 324,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,553. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.27. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $154.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,529,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $7,720,850. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

