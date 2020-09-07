SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.18. SITE Centers posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

Shares of SITC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.30. 2,227,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,824. SITE Centers has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

