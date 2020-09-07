Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SLGN opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $39.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Silgan by 1,064.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Silgan by 96.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 4,669.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

