Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GCTAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

