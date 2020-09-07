Sidoti Lowers FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) to Neutral

Sidoti lowered shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Shares of FBL Financial Group stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $61.45.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. Analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FBL Financial Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FBL Financial Group by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FBL Financial Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FBL Financial Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.