SIBCoin Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $479,878.31 and approximately $2,409.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,192.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.69 or 0.03411222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.26 or 0.02210061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00470262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00784901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011776 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00603183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00049478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,653,705 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

