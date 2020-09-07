Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.50.

SSTK opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $59.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $95,604,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,937,327 shares in the company, valued at $645,576,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,193,410 shares of company stock worth $101,154,422. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

