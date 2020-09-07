ShowHand Trading Down 48% Over Last Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One ShowHand token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $19,264.03 and $275.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00118804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.01708630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00211123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00168666 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

